ASML Aims To Make Next-Gen Chips Below 3-Nm: All You Need To Know

The chip shortage is a buzzword that is thrown around a lot, but most people have no idea why there is a chip shortage or what a chip even is. These chips that are being talked about are not the ones that you eat, of course, but rather are Silicon chips or semiconductors that are used in any device that computes something: anything from a car to a computer to a TV. If it plugs into a wall or uses batteries, chances are that it has a chip.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO