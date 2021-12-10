ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

ASML Aims To Make Next-Gen Chips Below 3-Nm: All You Need To Know

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzeq8_0dJIphO700

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is exclusively working on a new version of its extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, CNBC reports. The device can carve patterns onto pieces of silicon that form the most advanced chips in the world.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) use ASML's current EUV machine to make chips that end up in the latest crop of computers and smartphones.
  • A new version of the EUV machine in the pipeline, dubbed High NA (numerical aperture), could allow chipmakers to build even more sophisticated chips to power the next generation of electronic devices.
  • Today, ASML is worth $329 billion, and tech investors expect it to be worth $500 billion by the end of 2022.
  • The TSMC chips in the latest Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones created with ASML's EUV machines have around 10 billion transistors on them.
  • The High NA machine has a higher resolution that will enable 1.7x more minor chip features and 2.9x increased chip density.
  • Intel looks to be the first recipient of ASML's High NA machine. The first High NA machine will be available for early access from 2023.
  • Customers will then be able to use them for their research and development in 2024 and 2025. They're likely to be used in high-volume manufacturing from 2025 onward.
  • A semiconductor analyst said ASML's new machine would allow chip manufacturers to make chips below three nanometers.
  • The High NA machines will cost about $300 million, twice as much as the existing EUV machines, and require complex new lens technology.
  • Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 0.25% at $774.54 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ethereum Drops Below A Key Level: What You Need To Know

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shares are trading significantly lower Monday as the crypto market is seeing a big dip. Ethereum looks to have broken back below the $4,000 level where it has found resistance in the past. This is a sign for traders to be wary in the future as the price could make a large movement downward if unable to hold above this trendline.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asml#Next Gen#Asml Holding Nv#Cnbc#Nyse#Ssnlf#Intel Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Intc#Euv#High Na#Tsmc#Apple Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Aapl
The Next Web

Qualcomm’s 8cx Gen 3 chip might make you reconsider Intel and AMD

Qualcomm is fighting an uphill battle in trying to compete with Intel and AMD on PCs. Not only does Windows (and most apps) still have worse support for ARM-based processors than more traditional chips, but Qualcomm’s chips haven’t been powerful enough for many users to justify the switch. It’s a...
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

Intel keen on closing next-gen chip deal with TSMC

Intel (INTC +0.3%) is looking to close a chip supply deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to a report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The report notes that TSMC has begun pilot production of its next-generation 3-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing node. Intel executives are set to visit Taiwan in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
makeuseof.com

Intel 12th-Gen Laptops Set to Launch in 2022: 4 Things You Need to Know

Intel Client Computing Group EVP Gregory M Bryant recently announced that Intel had started shipping high-performance 12th-Gen Alder Lake processors to customers. This is an exciting development as the much-vaunted 12th-Generation desktop chip has been shredding performance benchmarks lately—but at the cost of excessive power consumption. So when will we...
COMPUTERS
Toms Hardware

Qualcomm's First 5nm PC Chip, 8cx Gen 3, Is Coming Next Year

Qualcomm is taking its next stab at the PC space with two new SoCs. At its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, the company announced its flagship Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 for PCs and budget-oriented Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 for laptops and Chromebooks. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is based...
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

Apple Has Already Started Working on Its Next-Gen ‘M3’ Chips

It’s fair to say that we now have a pretty good idea of how Apple will roll when it comes to its lineup of M-series chips, so the news that it’s already working on an “M3” chip for 2023 shouldn’t come as a big surprise. However, in this case, it turns out that the name may be even more appropriate.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Qualcomm's next high-end chip will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm's next-generation line of mobile processors will get more than just a few performance improvements. They will also be sporting a new naming strategy. On Tuesday at its annual Snapdragon Summit, the chip giant announced a rebrand for its mobile processors starting with its flagship Snapdragon 8-series. As part of...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

AMD 4800S Desktop Kit Might Be A Repurposed Xbox Series X Chip, What You Need To Know

Hardware enthusiasts may recall some fuss earlier this year about the AMD 4700S Desktop Kit. That was a pre-packaged motherboard-and-CPU combo bearing an eight-core CPU of Zen 2 lineage. Given the presence of GDDR6 memory on the mainboard, folks reckoned that the processor was probably similar to the chip apportioned for a PlayStation or Xbox Series X game console, considering that both brands' most recent releases include eight-core Zen 2 CPUs with GDDR6 memory.
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.92% to $339.40 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.27 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
cuchimes.com

Chip Shortage: Everything you need to know

The chip shortage is a buzzword that is thrown around a lot, but most people have no idea why there is a chip shortage or what a chip even is. These chips that are being talked about are not the ones that you eat, of course, but rather are Silicon chips or semiconductors that are used in any device that computes something: anything from a car to a computer to a TV. If it plugs into a wall or uses batteries, chances are that it has a chip.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy