Public Safety

‘Catastrophic wildfires shall stop.’ Inside PG&E’s fire risk command center

By Dale Kasler
Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Gas and Electric Co. was holding its weekly wildfire-safety meeting the other day, and vice president Mark Quinlan opened the session with some big news: The utility’s equipment hadn’t sparked a fire in more than a month. The three dozen employees in attendance clapped, led by...

krcrtv.com

PG&E testing artificial intelligence in cameras to better detect wildfires

EUREKA, Calif. — PG&E is testing artificial intelligence (AI) software in some of its cameras across the state to better detect wildfires when they start. The utility said Tuesday that it launched an AI and machine-learning pilot program in 46 of the138 newly-installed cameras positioned in high-fire threat districts across Northern and Central California. However, none of those are located in Humboldt or Del Norte Counties.
EUREKA, CA
Lake County Record Bee

PG&E has expanded its network of fire-watch cameras along the North Coast

UKIAH — During extremely dry, hot, and windy weather, being able to differentiate wildfire smoke from fog and other false indicators is invaluable to analysts in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Wildfire Safety Operations Center and fire agencies. That’s why PG&E is testing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities in the growing network of high-definition cameras across Northern and Central California to see how it can enhance fire-watch and response capabilities.
UKIAH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Monitor Report Faults PG&E's ‘Inadequate' Wildfire Efforts

While it has made “sustained and substantial progress” on gas safety, PG&E has clearly not made enough headway in measures designed to prevent wildfires during its five-year probation term stemming from the San Bruno gas explosion, according to the final findings of the court-appointed monitor over the utility. At the...
SAN BRUNO, CA
State
Michigan State
State
California State
YubaNet

CPUC Penalizes PG&E for 2019 Kincade Wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO, December 2, 2021 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today approved penalties and permanent disallowances against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for violations related to the ignition of the 2019 Kincade wildfire. Under a settlement with the CPUC’s Safety and Enforcement Division (SED), PG&E shareholders will pay a $40 million penalty to California’s General Fund and incur an $85 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery for the removal of abandoned transmission facilities within its service territory, for a total of $125 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kymkemp.com

Without Consent: Landowners Battle PG&E’s ‘Moonscaping’

“PG&E almost burnt us down, and now they’re moonscaping. This is a timber harvest plan without a plan.” That’s how Mendocino County Supervisor Ted Williams described the utility’s Enhanced Vegetation Management (EVM) program last month, after community members called in to a Board of Supervisors meeting to express their alarm over PG&E’s plans to cut down dozens of second-growth redwood trees along a power line that runs through a county-owned park just outside Boonville. Residents of a number of northern California counties, including Humboldt and Mendocino, are outraged over PG&E’s tree removal on their easements through private land. Last month, Harry Vaughn, a landowner just outside Miranda, was chagrined when PG&E crews marked almost 700 trees on a property that’s been under his family’s stewardship for generations.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Utilities Commission Proposal Reduces Solar Rooftop Incentives For California Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — If you’re thinking of going solar, better act quickly; the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision Monday to reduce incentives for rooftop solar systems. The proposal is not yet set in stone, with a final vote is set for late January. As KPIX 5 discovered, there are powerful interests on both sides of the divisive issue. READ: California Public Utilities Solar Panel Proposed Decision Utilities argue solar customers are getting too sweet of a deal at the expense of non-solar customers. The solar industry warns reducing incentives could kill rooftop solar and undercut the goal of 100%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Public Safety
californiaagtoday.com

Water Supply At Risk From Wildfires

How Can California Protect its Water Supply From Wildfire?. Stakeholders from across disciplines and institutions offer recommendations to ensure safe, reliable water supply amid a growing wildfire threat. It’s intuitive that wildfires can affect ecosystems, harm wildlife and contaminate streams and rivers. But wildfires can also have complex, severe and...
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Chronicle

S.F. startup uses AI to detect wildfires before they become catastrophic

As another brutal wildfire season winds down across the Western United States, a San Francisco startup has devised a means of detecting blazes in remote landscapes within moments of ignition. If the early tests are successful, the service could help snuff out the next megafire before it grows to catastrophic proportions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sierra travelers stopped by spinouts, downed power lines

The Latest – Tuesday, Dec. 14 4:30 p.m. Caltrans says eastbound Interstate 80 traffic is being held at Castle Peak due to spinouts in the area. Officials could not say when eastbound traffic would be let through. Original story below: COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Mother Nature left its impact on communities in the lower ​elevations […]
COLFAX, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Series of storms bearing down on SLO County, and it could last through Christmas

In a classic la Nina pattern, the storm track has been centered over the Pacific Northwest during much of the meteorological fall (September through November). Consequently, a series of low-pressure systems and associated cold fronts/atmospheric rivers produced record-breaking precipitation throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle-Tacoma Airport reported 19 inches of rain this meteorological fall, its wettest on record. Not to be outdone, Abbotsford, British Columbia, had the most with 33 inches of the wet stuff, smashing the previous records and causing extensive flooding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

