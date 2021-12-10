5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, Dec. 10-12

It’s the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it.

Wintergarden event

The 10th annual holiday show from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday by Jason Kendall Productions will include soul, gospel, rock, folk and blues. The event held inside the Wintergarden at PPG Place, Downtown, benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The evening includes performances by Jason Kendall and the Jason Kendall Productions House Band as well as musicians such as Artistree, Bob Banerjee, Eric George, Cherylann Hawk, Sugar Ray Morrison, Amanda Noah, Tim Ruff, Mike Stout and Brad Yoder.

Tickets are $75.

Details: jasonkendallproductions.com

Artist market

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media is hosting its Winter Artists’ Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the organization’s office in Shadyside.

It will feature local artists both indoors and outdoors selling a variety of mediums.

The market includes 26 vendors as well as refreshments from Galaxy Donuts and samples from Goodlander Cocktails. There will also be a silent auction where proceeds will benefit the organization’s plan to reopen its retail store.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Details: pghartsmedia.org

Pittsburgh Record Fest

The 25th annual Pittsburgh Record Fest is happening at Spirit Lodge, the former 581 Moose Lounge, in Lawrenceville on Sunday.

There will be crates of vinyl representing all musical genres from more than 30 vendors where guests can buy, sell or trade music. Entertainment will be provided throughout the event, including tunes spun by local disc jockeys.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Cost is $3. Purchase an early bird ticket to enter an hour before for $10.

Details: facebook.com

The Nutcracker

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents an annual holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker.” Opening weekend features shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Benedum Center, Downtown. Follow Marie, her nutcracker prince and the sugar plum fairy on a journey into the Land of Enchantment. Each performance includes five scenes and more than 150 roles and costumes for both professional company members and student dancers.

There will be a Christmas tree, falling snow and magic tricks.

Tickets start at $29.

Masks are required as well as proof of covid-19 vaccination or a negative covid test within 24 to 72 hours prior.

Details: www.pbt.org

In harmony

Vocal Confluence’s annual holiday show, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood in Swissvale.

Vocal Confluence is a Pittsburgh-based a cappella chorus, comprised of a men’s and a mixed ensemble. The group performs music in a variety of styles, including barbershop, jazz, traditional choral, and contemporary a cappella.

Some pews will be blocked to allow for social distancing. A $10 donation is suggested.

Masks are required as well as proof of covid-19 vaccination for guests 12 years and older.

Details: vocalconfluence.org