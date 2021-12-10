ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Calls Mitch McConnell 'An Instrument of the Left'

By Gerrard Kaonga
 5 days ago
Fox News' Tucker Carlson accused Mitch McConnell of conspiring against event planner Tim Unes out of a dislike for Donald...

Viva Satire !
5d ago

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson then praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to invade Ukraine, and began a Kosak Dance in the Studio.

The Pennsyltuckian
5d ago

This is what happens when cults start to fail- the members start attacking each other.

