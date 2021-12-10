iTeos Posts New Preclinical Data For Anti-TIGIT Antibody At ASH 2021
ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) posted new preclinical data for its anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, EOS-448, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition and the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2021.
- Data at the ASH 2021 demonstrated the efficacy of EOS-448 as a single agent and in combination with an immunomodulatory imide drug (IMiD) in a preclinical model of multiple myeloma.
- The Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody elicited effective control of multiple myeloma disease progression, while an Fc-disabled version was inactive.
- Furthermore, the Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody demonstrated synergistic activity when combined with an IMiD.
- Preclinical data shared at TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit highlight evidence for a multifaceted mechanism of action of EOS-448.
- "We look forward to progressing our clinical development plan in 2022 in both multiple myeloma and solid tumors with several combinations," said Michel Detheux, President & CEO.
