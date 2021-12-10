Roche Posts Encouraging Follow-up Data From Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Trial In Lung Cancer

Most never smokers who develop lung cancer have tumor mutations that make them eligible for precision medicine, according to a recent study. At least 10% to 20% of people with lung cancer never smoked, and they appear to have a distinct form of the disease. (See “Finding Grace in Adversity.”). One difference is that it occurs more often in women. Another is that patients are more likely to have so-called driver mutations that spur uncontrolled cell growth—and that can be treated with targeted therapies.

