Was Valentina in the Original 'West Side Story'? New Character Explained

There's no better time for movies than the holiday season when theaters are full of award show contenders and blockbusters. It's a period when studios attempt to woo movie fans who find themselves with additional time off, looking to escape the chilly weather and searching for fun content for the entire family. One of the most famous December releases checks all those boxes: 1961's "West Side Story." The beloved romantic musical is an adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name — a modern take on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" that revolves around New York street gangs and chronicles what happens when a gang member (Richard Beymer) falls in love with a rival's sister (Natalie Wood). The movie, which has struck a chord with generations of fans, became that year's highest grossing film and won 10 Academy Awards, including best picture. It's been deemed culturally significant by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry in 1997. Sixty years later on Dec. 10, 2021, a Steven Spielberg-directed remake will hit theaters.

