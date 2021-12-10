ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Valentina in the Original 'West Side Story'? New Character Explained

By Molli Mitchell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"West Side Story" legend Rita Moreno stars in Steven Spielberg's 2021 reimagining of the Broadway musical of the same name but this time around, she plays the role of...

Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
thenerdstash.com

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Banned Over Transgender Character

Just days from its release, Steven Spielberg’s incredible West Side Story has been banned from theaters in several countries in the Gulf region. According to reports, Disney refused to remove the transgender character “Anybodys”. Regional censors objected and have now blocked the film’s release on December 9. As of this...
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
People

West Side Story Remake Praised by Critics: 'Spielberg Topped the Original'

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake has critics swooning. The film screened for the first time on Monday and critics were quick to share their reactions on social media afterward, including Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt, who tweeted, "Nobody needed to mess with #WestSideStory but Steven Spielberg went and did it and dammit it's really good, great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to to see in everything."
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
d23.com

Dressing 1950s New York City in West Side Story

“The air is humming, and something great is coming.” 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story opens in just about 10 days’ time—and that lyric, by the late, great Stephen Sondheim, couldn’t be more apropos; directed by Oscar® winner Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winner Tony Kushner, this reimagining of the beloved musical tells the classic tale of electric rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.
Variety

Globe Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times...
wonderwall.com

The original 'West Side Story' and more movies celebrating milestone anniversaries in December 2021

There's no better time for movies than the holiday season when theaters are full of award show contenders and blockbusters. It's a period when studios attempt to woo movie fans who find themselves with additional time off, looking to escape the chilly weather and searching for fun content for the entire family. One of the most famous December releases checks all those boxes: 1961's "West Side Story." The beloved romantic musical is an adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name — a modern take on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" that revolves around New York street gangs and chronicles what happens when a gang member (Richard Beymer) falls in love with a rival's sister (Natalie Wood). The movie, which has struck a chord with generations of fans, became that year's highest grossing film and won 10 Academy Awards, including best picture. It's been deemed culturally significant by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry in 1997. Sixty years later on Dec. 10, 2021, a Steven Spielberg-directed remake will hit theaters.
The Independent

West Side Story: Rita Moreno nearly quit original film over lyrics calling Puerto Rico an ‘ugly island’

Rita Moreno has admitted that she almost quit the original West Side Story film after being asked to sing offensive lyrics about Puerto Rico.The 89-year-old starred in the 1961 film as Anita, for which she won an Academy Award, and now has a role in Steven Spielberg’s film version.Appearing on ABC News special Something’s Coming: West Side Story, Moreno admitted that she originally butted up against the original lyrics to “America”, in which she and Bernardo (George Chakiris) argue about whether the US or her native Puerto Rico is better.“One day before we actually started rehearsals, I looked at...
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
DoYouRemember?

Rita Moreno Almost Quit The Original ‘West Side Story’ Due To ‘Offensive’ Lyrics

Apparently almost quit the original 1961 West Side Story film due to some offensive lyrics in one of the songs. There are some lyrics that called Puerto Rico an ‘ugly’ island with ‘tropic diseases’ and she wasn’t having it. It was during ABC News’ 20/20 special Something’s Coming: West Side Story that she revealed this surprising fact, and her character was supposed to sing those lyrics!
