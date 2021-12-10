BeiGene Unveils Results From Late-Stage Tislelizumab In Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that final data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 antiviral found it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% within three days of symptom onset by 89% and reduced it by 88% within five days of symptom onset, compared to placebo. The drug giant said there were no deaths reported in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19 compared to placebo. The data has been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of an ongoing rolling submission for an Emergency Use Authorization. The Phase 2/3 trial involved 2,246 adults and the results were consistent with an interim analysis released in November, Pfizer said in a statement. Pfizer shares were down 1.7% premarket but have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO