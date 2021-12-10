ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software firm Corcentric to go public via $1.2 bln SPAC deal

 5 days ago
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Software firm Corcentric on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1.2 billion.

Corcentric, provides payments network software solutions to enterprises middle-market businesses, including cereal maker Kellogg's (K.N) and clothing retailer Hanes.

The deal with North Mountain Merger Corp (NMMC.O) would provide the company with proceeds of up to $182 million, including funds from the special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust account and a $50 million in private investment from investors including Wellington Management and Millais Limited.

A SPAC is a publicly-listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating their shares. The private firm goes public through the merger.

Corcentric, founded in 1996, said it would list on the Nasdaq and the deal is expected to close towards the second quarter of 2022.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

