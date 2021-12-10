MIGHTY MCCOYS: Friends in Osage City hosting holiday benefit concert for para battling cancer

OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Neighbors in Osage City are hosting a holiday benefit concert for a former elementary school para battling cancer. The Mighty McCoys Holiday Benefit Concert is being held at Osage High School Saturday night.

Jaime McCoy has been battling synovial sarcoma, a relatively rare form of soft tissue cancer, for the past eight years. Jaime’s husband TJ said she is currently home with family, but she will be starting an in-person chemo treatment near the first of the year.

Earlier this year, Jaime’s doctors discovered an inoperable tumor on her spine. This has caused her to become paralyzed from the stomach down.

“She needs an electric wheelchair that allows basically full-motion up, down, allows her to roll back,” TJ said. “Even though we are double insured neither one of them covers any type of electrical equipment, so the electric wheelchair we have to pay for ourselves.”

TJ said wheelchairs like this typically cost $16,000 to $20,000. Jaime’s friend Chandra Dunbar said they are currently trying to raise money to cover this cost.

“Most people didn’t even know she had cancer for quite some time,” Dunbar said. She just kept on with a smile on her face, doing what needed to be done every day and serving the kids that she worked with and so now when they are struggling when they need support we all just wanted to step in.”

Earlier this fall, Jaime’s friends set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with her medical bills. It has already raised more than $9,500.

The Mighty McCoys Holiday Benefit Concert featuring Taste of Country will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Osage City High School. The concert will be free but donations are encouraged.

Dunbar said they originally intended to have a silent auction at this event, but they got more auction items than expected. Instead, that will become its own event at a later date. Join the “ The Mighty McCoys ” Facebook group for updates and information about future fundraisers.

People can also send donations through the Venmo app to the username tjmccoyradioshack. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at First National Bank of Kansas at 18 Main Street in Osage City. Checks should be made out to TJ McCoy with “Jaime McCoy Benefit” written in the memo line.

