Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

North Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats have elected Dimitar Kovachevski as their party's new leader and he is set to take over as prime minister if a coalition agreement remains intact. Kovachevski takes over as party leader from Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who relinquished the party post in the wake of a heavy defeat in mayoral and local government elections in late October. Zaev, who served as party leader since 2013 and prime minister since 2016, has promised to resign as head of the government in the coming weeks. He had to renegotiate a coalition agreement with parties from...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO