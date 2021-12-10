ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament voted Friday to launch a series of steps that...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbs#Central Authority#Ap#Bosnian Serb#Balkan
Times Daily

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month. Support local journalism...
MILITARY
knoxvilletimes.com

Bosnian Serb Parliament Votes To Advance Secessionist Bid

SARAJEVO -- The Bosnian Serb parliament has adopted a set of steps that would strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West. Lawmakers on December 10 voted 49-3 on starting a procedure for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

North Macedonia: Finance official tapped to become next PM

North Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats have elected Dimitar Kovachevski as their party's new leader and he is set to take over as prime minister if a coalition agreement remains intact. Kovachevski takes over as party leader from Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who relinquished the party post in the wake of a heavy defeat in mayoral and local government elections in late October. Zaev, who served as party leader since 2013 and prime minister since 2016, has promised to resign as head of the government in the coming weeks. He had to renegotiate a coalition agreement with parties from...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition.Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST) showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.Androulakis, a civil engineer, started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, one of the parties in the Movement for Change.With 22 lawmakers in the...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Navalny's daughter accepts EU rights award on his behalf

BRUSSELS (AP) — The young adult daughter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a standing ovation from European Union lawmakers as she accepted the EU's top human rights prize on her father's behalf Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Poland's COVID deaths highest since April, new restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Wednesday registered the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths since April amid a continuing high daily rate of new coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East Africa and Ukraine EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three oil companies linked to the group in Syria.“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy