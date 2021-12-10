Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition.Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST) showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.Androulakis, a civil engineer, started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, one of the parties in the Movement for Change.With 22 lawmakers in the...
