Matthew Walther appears to have lit up the Atlantic's website with his essay "Where I live, No One Cares About COVID ." What he writes is quite true about most of America. Nearly everyone outside of a few major cities and, I believe, especially vaccinated people, have decided they have already done their part and the pandemic is over for them. They have made a calculated decision to return to normal life in a world where there is a noteworthy new endemic disease and a slightly higher risk of dying in any given year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO