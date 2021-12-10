ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament is set to vote on a series of steps that would weaken...

Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East Africa and Ukraine EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three oil companies linked to the group in Syria.“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights...
ECONOMY
Milorad Dodik
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
#Serbia#U S#Ap#Balkan#Bosnian Serbs
knoxvilletimes.com

Bosnian Serb Parliament Votes To Advance Secessionist Bid

SARAJEVO -- The Bosnian Serb parliament has adopted a set of steps that would strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West. Lawmakers on December 10 voted 49-3 on starting a procedure for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to nearly two decades behind bars after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year. Tikhanovsky, a charismatic 43-year-old YouTube blogger, last spring launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994. While Belarusian authorities stopped Tikhanovsky's campaign short -- arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and keeping him in detention since -- the protest movement he triggered eventually swelled to tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, following a months-long trial behind closed doors, a court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
EUROPE
Council on Foreign Relations

Is Bosnia on the Verge of Breaking Up?

Separatist rhetoric among Bosnian Serb leadership is raising concerns about the dissolution of Bosnia. It’s part of a nationalist wave across the Balkans that threatens a return of ethnic conflict. What’s Bosnia’s status?. Amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, the Dayton Accords succeeded in bringing peace to Bosnia in 1995....
POLITICS
The Independent

North Macedonia: Finance official tapped to become next PM

North Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats have elected Dimitar Kovachevski as their party's new leader and he is set to take over as prime minister if a coalition agreement remains intact. Kovachevski takes over as party leader from Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who relinquished the party post in the wake of a heavy defeat in mayoral and local government elections in late October. Zaev, who served as party leader since 2013 and prime minister since 2016, has promised to resign as head of the government in the coming weeks. He had to renegotiate a coalition agreement with parties from...
POLITICS
Europe
The Independent

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition.Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST) showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.Androulakis, a civil engineer, started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, one of the parties in the Movement for Change.With 22 lawmakers in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron's Hungary trip highlights EU rift over liberal values

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Hungary's capital on Monday for talks with the leaders of the European Union's eastern member nations, discussions likely to highlight political rifts over the scope of the EU's authority and the bloc's future course. Macron was set to have a bilateral meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist who has challenged the EU's values and its jurisdiction over the affairs of the 27 member nations. Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with whom Macron also plans to meet, have been engaged in a conflict with Brussels...
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece along with a handful of other European Union members have begun vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19. The expansion of vaccine programs comes as governments brace for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Italy, Spain and Hungary were also among the countries expanding their vaccination programs to younger children on Wednesday as national agencies formally back the EU regulator’s approval last month of the reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first jabs early Wednesday, hours after authorities announced the highest daily total of deaths in Greece, at 130, since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Egypt backs federal peace deal for ethnically split Cyprus

Egypt’s foreign minister on Tuesday rebuffed a Turkish push for a two-state peace deal on ethnically divided Cyprus, saying that any talks should adhere to a U.N.-backed road map reunifying the east Mediterranean island nation as a federation.Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart that regional challenges need to be countered based on international law instead of “aggressive activities or expansionist tendencies.”Shoukry’s remarks indirectly targeted Turkey, which Cyprus accuses of supporting a peace deal that would serve its policy goal of exerting its control over the east Mediterranean.Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that...
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In February, Myanmar's military took over the country's government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from a gas field called Yadana. Now there is a groundswell of support in Myanmar for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue. But Western governments have refused to take that step amid objections from energy company officials and resistance from countries such as Thailand, which gets gas from Myanmar. On Friday, the U.S. announced a raft of sanctions against several Myanmar officials and entities, but again declined to sanction oil or gas revenues.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Dutch coalition to present plans after completion of talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition have put the finishing touches to a policy blueprint for the next parliamentary term. The deal signals the beginning of the end of a drawn-out process to form a new government. The parties are led by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. The parties say they will unveil their plans later Wednesday. Rutte has led three coalitions and he will take charge of his fourth and is set to become the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader despite narrowly surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament in April. Rutte’s party is joined by the pro-European D66, the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal and centrist Christian Union.
EUROPE
wcn247.com

EU, ex-Soviet state leaders meet as Russia tensions simmer

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting with their counterparts from five former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, with an eye toward deepening political, trade, energy and cultural ties. The EU’s Eastern Partnership includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The president of Belarus is boycotting Wednesday's meeting due to EU sanctions over reported fraud in his reelection last year and a security crackdown on antigovernment protesters. The partnership was established in 2008 and aims to improve relations among the ex-Soviet countries as well as with the 27-nation EU. The EU is likely to offer the Eastern countries a 2.3-billion-euro ($2.6 billion) economic and investment plan, which the bloc hopes will attract public and private investments.
POLITICS

