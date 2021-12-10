Novelty songs 2021

Louise Gabrielle Bobb was, as she put it, a “pop kid”, filling her head with the sounds of Adam and The Ants and Wham!. “Then I’d go into my mum’s record collection and dig out Marvin Gaye, Barry White, Bobby Womack and Dennis Brown,” she recalled. Gabrielle refused to be hampered by a lazy right eyelid, which an eyepatch could easily cover up, and when her mother told her to “go for it and make your dreams come true”, she had the idea for a song. In 1991, she recorded “Dreams”, co-written with Tim Laws and produced by Victor Trim. It included a sample from Tracy Chapman’s low-key hit “Past Car”, and created a buzz on London’s underground R&B scene.
