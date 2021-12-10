ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Novelty songs 2021

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 5 days ago

On our December 13 show, we will...

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Songs of 2021

This year, the pop-music world felt more wide open than ever. Our list of 2021’s best songs includes a beautiful indie-pop celebration of queer love, a reggaeton star tucking into some sweet Eighties synths, a self-celebrating pop-rap smash that scandalized the American right, a Lorde track that sounds like it could’ve been a Nineties U.K. club hit, and unforgettable anthems that pushed the boundaries of K-pop, rock, and country.
MUSIC
midfloridanewspapers.com

The Christmas Song

”The Christmas Song,” perhaps better known as “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” is a beloved tune cowritten in 1945 by Mel Torme and Robert Wells. The song was reportedly penned on a hot July day and the writers had to think cool thoughts to evoke a feeling of the holiday season.
MUSIC
sasee.com

Songs of the Season

I love all kinds of Christmas music–carols, secular songs, children’s songs–provided it is not played before Thanksgiving. That being said, there are a number of songs associated with Christmas time that really don’t seem to have anything to do with Christmas. Take the old standard, “Jingle Bells.” There is no...
MUSIC
moviestvnetwork.com

Quiz: Remember These Shirley Songs?

Shirley Temple sang some of the cutest songs for cinema. But how well do you remember the lyrics? Test your knowledge below!. On the good ship lollipop, it’s a sweet trip... Have you seen my new shoes? They are made out of wood... Such nice little shoes. I would sing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkfi News#Ticket Offers#Community Events#Fundraisers
Daily Evergreen

Top ten songs of 2021

As The Daily Evergreen begins to finish its last two weeks of production for the semester, I want to take my last two articles to go over what I believe are the best pieces of music from the year. I am going focus on the top ten songs from 2021. Next week, I plan to create my list of best albums of 2021.
MUSIC
theforestscout.com

Song of the Week

Hi, I’m Vivi, and I’m back for Song of The Week (number three)! During this series, I complain about running out of good songs as nearly everyone does, and then I review and recommend a brand new one that I hope can be an addition to your playlist. This week, I’ve had Everyday by A$AP Rocky, Rod Stewart, Miguel, and Mark Ronson on nonstop repeat.
MUSIC
richmondmagazine.com

Street Songs

After dazzling millions of viewers on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella group Street Corner Symphony performed across the country, recorded albums and played benefit concerts. The Nashville-based group is coming to The Tin Pan at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14. Street Corner Symphony combines rich voices with unbeatable beatboxing and a repertoire that ranges from pop to gospel. The group will bestow holiday carols on the audience, so don your ugly Christmas sweater and prepare to hear “Jingle Bells” like you have never heard it before. Vaccination card required. Tickets are $27.50.
MUSIC
kkfi.org

Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears

Our guests this week on Art of the Song are Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears. Reveling in the groove of Appalachian fiddle/banjo duets, funky bass lines, and soulful harmony singing, the Colorado based duo draw from a deep history of traditional American music. In 2012, Lizzy co-founded the folk trio...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Nunnery – “Cyrus Song”

Experimental pop project The Nunnery’s latest single is a moonlit dream. Featuring lo-fi guitar and angelic wordless harmonies, it’s a tune with soaring atmosphere and ethereal charm. It ends with a sample of a young child trying to tell a story, as the cover art illustrates. The Nunnery delivers a gorgeous and gentle ditty; we look forward to what they do in 2022.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Motion-Powered Songs

Clif Bar and Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner recently joined forces to launch a new song that only plays while you move. The new unique song, 'Amor Fait' with a custom 'Remix in Motion' listening experience, works through cutting-edge technology that leverages the accelerometer on your phone. The more an individuation mores, the more unique song remixes they can access.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Hear How a Fifties Novelty Hit Influenced One of PJ Harvey’s Best Songs

A newly released demo of PJ Harvey’s “Let England Shake” offers a rare look into her songwriting process. The track begins with a loop of the vocal group the Four Lads’ 1958 novelty hit “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” which runs underneath her entire song. Although the song’s influence echoed in the studio version of the track, which became the title track of her 2010 LP, it was mostly in the rhythm of the percussion and guitar line. But here on the demo, you can hear Harvey singing along with the sample at the end. Another revealing moment comes when she starts playing along with the sample; it’s in a different key, adding to the chaos she’s singing about, and it foreshadows some of the dissonances of the album version.
MUSIC
The Independent

Story of the Song: ‘Dreams’ by Gabrielle

Louise Gabrielle Bobb was, as she put it, a “pop kid”, filling her head with the sounds of Adam and The Ants and Wham!. “Then I’d go into my mum’s record collection and dig out Marvin Gaye, Barry White, Bobby Womack and Dennis Brown,” she recalled. Gabrielle refused to be hampered by a lazy right eyelid, which an eyepatch could easily cover up, and when her mother told her to “go for it and make your dreams come true”, she had the idea for a song. In 1991, she recorded “Dreams”, co-written with Tim Laws and produced by Victor Trim. It included a sample from Tracy Chapman’s low-key hit “Past Car”, and created a buzz on London’s underground R&B scene.
MUSIC
wfuv.org

Radio Songs

By — This afternoon at 1 p.m. we premiere "Remembering Rita" a celebration of Rita Houston, WFUV's former program director and host of the Whole Wide World, who passed away one year ago. Rita loved radio and she made it easy for us to love the medium, too. In her remembrance, let's make a list of songs about radio. We'll broadcast a set of requests after 9 a.m. on the Question of the Day.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Coldplay Songs

Twenty-six years after meeting at University College London in 1996, Coldplay has earned its place as one of the world’s best-selling music groups. Their debut album, Parachutes, hit the stands in the UK at No. 1 in July of 2000. The album was wildly successful both in the UK and the U.S., providing a jumping-off point for their subsequent eight albums. Their most recent album, Music Of The Spheres, was released on October 15 and features artists including Selena Gomez, Jacob Collier, and BTS.
MUSIC
orartswatch.org

A weekend of winter songs

Concert programming is fascinating. At times, one masterwork fills the entire programming canvas–the Beethoven 9th, Bach St. Matthew Passion or Handel Messiah. Sometimes, there is an anchor piece which occupies the majority of space and sets a tone—perhaps the Vivaldi Gloria in D Major, RV 589—with complementary pieces set around it like a jeweled brooch.
PORTLAND, OR
Sonoma Index Tribune

Helpful holiday songs this season

Ah, the holidays. Family gatherings, high hopes and expectations, unfamiliar angst, and the annual question: Where did I put the menorah?. Before the opening of the gifts, the Airing of the Greivances, and the ever-popular Feats of Strength, the well-prepared host should compile a carefully curated playlist of holiday songs. Here are some suggestions.
MUSIC
kkfi.org

WMM’s 120 Best Recordings of 2021 (Part 2 of 4)

Wednesday MidDay Medley presents part 2 of our 4-week special: The 120 Best Recordings of 2021. Based on playlists of this little ole radio show, we’ve compiled representative tracks from our favorite full-length albums and EP recordings of 2021. We realize these “Best of” lists can seem subjective, so we ask that you please accept our list as a celebration of the year in music.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
fox17.com

Reba's Place: Reba McEntire to open restaurant, bar, live music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music’s Reba McEntire is taking on a new business venture. The “Fancy” singer is set to open a restaurant, bar, store and live music venue in 2022. Constructed inside a century old Masonic Temple in Atoka, Oklahoma, “Reba’s Place” will feature two stories of dining...
NASHVILLE, TN
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy