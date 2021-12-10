Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. 1 in Cocoa

Deadly crash near Cocoa File photo. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of U.S. Highway 1 near Cocoa has reopened after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash along North Cocoa Boulevard (U.S. 1) near Beau Geste Road around 7 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a Merritt Island man died after three vehicles stuck him.

Troopers believe the man, 64, was standing in or near the left lane of U.S. 1 when he was hit by the driver’s side mirror of passing pickup truck.

Two other drivers, unable to stop, then ran over the man, according to FHP.

He died on scene, troopers said.

Investigators closed U.S. 1 between State Route 528 and Cidco Road for more than 3 hours.

FHP reopened the road shortly after 10 a.m. and said the crash remains under investigation.

