NFL

Russell Wilson rumors: BBV staff discusses potential trade to New York Giants

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are reports that the New York Giants are one of three teams for which Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause. Is that something the Giants could do? Is is something the Giants should do, if it is a realistic possibility?. Wilson has denied...

www.bigblueview.com

Big Blue View

Giants vs. Chargers final score: New York falls, 37-21, to Los Angeles

In their first meeting in four years, the New York Giants fell, 37-21, to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. New York dropped to 4-9 on the season. Los Angeles dominated the game in all aspects to improve to 8-5 on the season. The loss guarantees a fifth-straight losing season for the Giants.
NFL
Big Blue View

Barkley to sign a 5 year $90,000,000 extension with the Giants

Mara and Gettleman have seen enough. The sign Barkley prior to the Charger game. They praise him for his loyalty and ability to miss tackles with no yardage gained. Gettleman to trade our first round pick for a future 2nd and 3rd with the Chiefs. The Giants are set for...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants injury news: Leonard Williams’ elbow injury feared to be “significant”

The New York Giants injury-battered roster took another hit in Week 14 when defensive lineman Leonard Williams left Sunday’s game agains the Los Angeles Chargers after 13 snaps with an elbow injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Williams’ elbow injury is feared to be “significant”...
NFL
Big Blue View

Fix the Offensive Line...5 Times and For All

Like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, the Giants once again find themselves in need of an almost complete overhaul of the offensive line, and they will repeat their offensive futility over and over again until they finally get it right. Dave Gettleman has gotten justified criticism for unsuccessful OL free agent signings and for not drafting OLs often enough, most notably in this past draft when he drafted no OLs at all, especially when a good one that everyone knew about was available in round 6. Also of course for taking Saquon Barkley rather than Quenton Nelson with the #2 pick in 2018. Both of those things have been beaten to death - major fails, but there is nothing new to say about them. This post is about something different, and actually not about Gettleman at all since we expect him not to be the GM overseeing the 2022 draft.
NFL

