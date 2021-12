On the cover of this week’s magazine, we’ve got the tortoise and the hare. In our cover story, Richard Beddard looks at UK plodders – solid, dependable, un-hyped companies that get on with making money quietly while the fashionable new startups on the block zoom around all over the place shouting about how brilliant they are. When you’re buying shares, says Richard, you need to balance quality and price. Richard picks five slow and steady blue-chip stocks to buy for the long run.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO