ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Column: Leaders, heroes emerge when need arises

By Larry Clark
Hickory Daily Record
 5 days ago

Sen. Robert Dole served the United States with all his heart and soul. He was a man of dignity and style, a style that included a large dose of warm wit that augmented — not masked — his political ability. If you want to know the nature...

hickoryrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Change not always positive, or needed

Change is inevitable. Change is constant. Only those who embrace change will survive. Albert Einstein said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” President John F. Kennedy said, “Change is the law of life, and those who look only to the past and present are certain to miss the future.” The gospel of "change" is drilled into young, impressable minds from an early age. Hundreds of books are written each year enumerating recipes for making oneself a "change agent." Three thoughts on change:
ALBERT EINSTEIN
Hickory Daily Record

Column: Does democracy lead to peace?

At the end of last week, President Joe Biden presided over the International Summit for Democracy. Advocating for democracy is often thought to be important to establishing global cooperation and peace. According to Biden, democracy is “humanity’s most enduring means to advance peace, prosperity, and security.”. Belief in...
U.S. POLITICS
Lima News

GOP Senate leader, war hero Bob Dole dies at 98

TOPEKA, Kan. — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald-Mail

More heroes needed in a crazy world

I was thinking about putting down a few New Year’s resolutions, but I thought I’d wait for a few more weeks to see what happens around the globe. And as I pondered my next assignment, I couldn’t help but think that the world is a changing place. Just when I thought it impossible, the world seems like it is becoming a bit more toxic.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
ksl.com

Lessons Utah leaders learned from 'American hero' Bob Dole

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, longtime GOP Sen. Bob Dole died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 98. Utah leaders expressed their condolences later that day, some taking to the internet to share stories or lessons learned from the senator. And on Monday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Dole.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Republican Party#Gop#Americans
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dornob.com

How Does Jill Biden’s Christmas Decor Measure Up to Melania’s?

This year, you won’t find any creepy skeletal branches or foreboding hallways full of blood red trees among the White House Christmas decorations. First Lady Jill Biden’s 2021 theme, titled “Gifts from the Heart,” is a lot more normal than anything we saw during the Trump administration, for better or worse. Some people might find themselves missing the drama and controversies of Melania Trump’s choices, while others might take the blandness of this year’s decor as a reassuring sign that everything in the White House is exactly as boring as we prefer it to be.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy