The Queen is still to make a final decision on whether to hold her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.Plans are fully in place for the festive lunch the monarch hosts each year for her extended family, and preparations are under way.But it is understood the Queen is still considering whether the get-together should happen amid rising Covid cases and the surge in the Omicron variant.The Queen, 95, is due to hold the lunch next Tuesday at Windsor Castle where she has been staying for most of the pandemic, The Sun newspaper said.Last year’s gathering was unable to take...

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO