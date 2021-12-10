ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Wine? Here’s Why You’ll Love John Legend’s LVE

By Chris Jette
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 5 days ago
Sponsored content produced with GrapeStars.

There are many ways to express love. Especially around the holidays. Thanks to John Legend, the best way to celebrate love is called LVE.

The LVE Collection by John Legend was created in partnership with proprietor and vintner, Jean-Charles Boisset. The name LVE (while officially shortened from Legend Vineyard Exclusive) is also an acroynym for love. When John thought of the name, he created it with a lot of love — love for family, love for friends, love for music and a desire to create moments of love between people.

Produced in the Napa Valley, LVE brings together classic elegance, rich complexity, and modern soul, much like John’s music. Thanks to GrapeStars you can make any night a classic night when you’re enjoying LVE. Here are some must-haves to celebrate the holidays with LVE.

LVE French Sparkling Rosé

Rosé is not just for the summer. The LVE French Rosé and the LVE French Sparkling Rosé are perfect for holiday celebrations, brunches and pair particularly well with Holiday Cookies.

LVE Cabernet Sauvignon

If you are looking for something for a very special loved one, John’s favorite wine, the LVE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. This is the first wine that John created and it will make any moment even more magical.

