Recalling Christmases of the past

'A Snake Falls to Earth' by Darcie Little Badger. (Levine Querido, $18.99.) In this Indigenous-influenced fantasy, 16-year-old Nina lives in south Texas, where a hostile neighbor and an impending hurricane put her family's hold on their land at risk. Oli, a cottonmouth person in the Reflecting World, is worried about his toad friend, who is losing life as his species dies out on Earth. The two meet when Oli and two coyote sisters "fall" through a portal to Earth. Though the stakes are high, Little Badger takes time to explore the ways that other species and cultures move through space and time, and what is lost when those ways of seeing disappear.
