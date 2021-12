A Monroe County non-profit asks you to open your home to a furry friend this holiday season. A.W.S.O.M. animal shelter in Stroudsburg is once again holding its "home for the holiday program". Residents can pick up a pet any time between the 18th and the 23rd, and keep them over the holiday to give them a home for a few days. It will give the shelter staff a little break so they can enjoy the holidays with their families. You would bring the four-legged friend back between January first and the fourth.

