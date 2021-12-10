ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

UConn Stamford’s tech incubator adds six startups

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UConn Stamford’s Technology Incubation Program – more commonly known as TIP Digital – has added six new startups to its data science-focused membership. The TIP Digital facility opened in mid-February with five members. The new members raise the first-year cohort...

westfaironline.com

WestfairOnline

