Mississippi State

Mississippi man reportedly attacked firefighter at scene of house fire, arrested for arson

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with arson after he reportedly attacked a firefighter at the scene of a house fire Thursday night.

Emergency responders received a call about a structure fire on Dominion Parkway, just off Highway 471, in Brandon, around 8:30 p.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office report that a 21-year-old resident of the house that was in flames was charged with arson. Other charges may be pending in connection with the attack on the firefighter. The resident was being treated for mild burns.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Four other residents of the house reportedly escaped from the blaze without injuries.

The firefighter is not injured in the incident.

Crews from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Rankin County EOC, Langford, Lake Harbor, and Evergreen volunteer fire departments, Brandon and Reservoir fire departments battled the blaze.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

