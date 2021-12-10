ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Pandemic Classroom | Sheneman

By Drew Sheneman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 bears the number 19 in its name because that was the year it was first identified. We’re now on the brink of 2022 so it’s time to check in and see how everything’s going in the classroom. Short answer: not good. At the beginning of...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

1,000 teachers say they are leaving the classroom after this year

Survey shows they are stressed, overworked and dealing with increased mental health issues. More than 1,000 Nebraska teachers say they plan to leave the classroom at the end of the year according to a recent survey by the Nebraska State Education Association. About 3,100 educators responded to the survey saying...
MENTAL HEALTH
wbkb11.com

Classroom welcomes German guests

ALPENA, Mich. — Students in one classroom at Wilson Elementary enjoyed a lesson from some international guests today. Abbie Kowalski’s kindergarten class welcomed visitors from Germany Friday morning: the grandparents of one of her students. Kowalski invited the pair in the spirit of cultural exchange after hearing they would be...
ALPENA, MI
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher: Love, safety and family in the classroom

TAMPA, Fla. — Shirley Ramos doesn’t hide her joy in the classroom. This week’s A+ Teacher, Ramos is a Head Start teacher at Oak Park Elementary in Tampa. And the education for the little ones in her class go far beyond the books. "For them to have the opportunity to...
TAMPA, FL
Natchez Democrat

OutsideInMS brings the outside into the classroom

NATCHEZ — On Dec. 6 and 7, OutsideInMS will offer a Continuing Education Unit class to help teachers maintain their teaching certification. OutsideIn offers five CEUs which each last for five hours, through Co-Lin. Owner Robin Person said she offers hands-on programs which are fun and unique. Class fees are...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
whsgoldenarrow.com

Inside the Classroom: Investigating the Ways Students Learn Best

During this traditional school year, many students are striving to successfully rebound from last year’s distance learning, and may need to fill in the learning gaps caused by Covid-19. Teachers at Woodbridge High employ a diverse array of strategies in their classrooms to help students grasp new concepts. According to...
EDUCATION
srqmagazine.com

Generous Giving Impacts Positive Classrooms

How appropriate it is that this year’s Teacher of the Year celebration on Dec. 9 falls between the season of giving thanks and the season of giving gifts. Gratitude, generosity, joy and positivity are the prevailing themes that tie together these celebrations and inspire both giver and recipient. I have...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Brunswick News

Harkness table stimulates classroom conversations

Greta Johnston remembers the first day she stepped into Steve Jobe’s classroom at Frederica Academy. Political posters and memorabilia filled nearly every visible space, on walls, shelves, desks and along the floor. An array of bobble heads of various political figures sat at nearly eye level with the students in their desks.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSOC Charlotte

Program hopes to bring more teachers to area classrooms

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Melvin Stewart, a senior at Livingstone College, is one of 10 apprentice teachers in training throughout Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “It’s learning everywhere,” Stewart said. “I’m learning how to do guided instruction better and learning just how to make everything I say have more impact.”. [ALSO READ: Districts...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wnynewsnow.com

“Storage Closets And Locker Rooms Being Used As Classrooms”

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – This week, testimony in the Pennsylvania public education funding lawsuit highlighted serious issues facing schools around the Commonwealth. Witnesses painted a grim picture of what a normal school day looks like for many students throughout Pennsylvania, and how the COVID-19 Pandemic made things...
EDUCATION
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey against classroom cameras

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday lambasted a proposal by a GOP gubernatorial contender to put video cameras in every classroom in the state, saying it could lead to “predators” monitoring children. The governor said there are “responsible things” the state can do to improve public education, and that, he said,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
psychologytoday.com

Responding to Behavioral Challenges in the Classroom

A recent survey shows behavioral issues in schools are on the rise. Increased class size, pandemic-related stressors, and mental health issues are common causes for behavioral issues. The inclusion of special needs students in general classrooms is creating new challenges for teachers. Taking immediate action and focusing on de-escalation are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newnan Times-Herald

Written threat found on classroom table at ECMS

A student at East Coweta Middle School is facing “legal and disciplinary action” after scribbling a threat on a classroom table. Administrators and the school resource officer were notified when the message – which read “Watch out ECMS. I’m bringing a gun Wedsday [sic] December 8” – was discovered during first period Wednesday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
13abc.com

How street violence affects students in the classroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many kids are going to school reeling after a record high homicides, and Toledo Public School leaders are helping students cope with the trauma. The Executive Director of Student Intervention and Supports, Heather Baker says the grim reality of kids seeing a murder, hearing gunshots or learning a family member or friend was killed impacts school. She says kids bring those emotions into the classroom.
TOLEDO, OH
weareteachers.com

Can We Please Stop With Elf on the Shelf in the Classroom?

I know, I know. People have strong feelings about this. And I get it. I do. It’s been a rough few years, and who doesn’t need a little more joy? I don’t disagree. I just don’t think that joy should take the form of an Elf on the Shelf. That’s right. I said it. And I’m standing by it. The Elf on the Shelf doesn’t belong in the classroom. Here’s why:
EDUCATION
NJ.com

A real reason for outrage in our schools | Sheneman

The number of school shootings in 2021: 28, so far. Number of public schools teaching critical race theory: 0 and holding. Guess which topic people are lining up to scream at local school boards about. Force-fed propaganda from a right-wing media network has convinced American conservatives that a relatively obscure-until recently- subject of graduate-level legal study is a bigger threat to American children than heavily armed active shooters.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Apparently reading is no longer fundemantal | Sheneman

As our children return to the classroom, along with the plague of school shootings, it’s time for us as a nation, to address a hidden scourge running rampant throughout the education system from coast to coast... books. In classrooms from New Jersey to New Mexico students are under constant...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bowdoin.edu

Students Join Professors in Classrooms as Learning Assistants

After launching a learning assistant program last year to help professors teach online during the pandemic, the Baldwin Center for Learning and Teaching (BCLT) has expanded the program this year. Almost two hundred Bowdoin students are working with classes across the curriculum—in the humanities, social sciences, and sciences. While most...
BRUNSWICK, ME
CBS Philly

Parents Have Mixed Feelings As Bucks County School Districts End Mask Mandate For Students, Staff

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several local school districts have ended their mask mandates on Monday. Many of those districts are in Bucks County.  Eyewitness News has confirmed that Bensalem, Central Bucks, Neshaminy, and Pennridge school districts have made masks now optional for students and staff. “If he feels comfortable having the mask on, he will have it on,” Lucas’ mother said. “I mean, he’ll probably pull it down at some point.” Lucas attends Samuel K. Faust Elementary School in the Bensalem Township School District. “I don’t like it,” Lucas said about the mask. He added that if he had his choice, he wouldn’t wear...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
176K+
Followers
85K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy