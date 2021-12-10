The Pandemic Classroom | Sheneman

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several local school districts have ended their mask mandates on Monday. Many of those districts are in Bucks County.
Eyewitness News has confirmed that Bensalem, Central Bucks, Neshaminy, and Pennridge school districts have made masks now optional for students and staff.
“If he feels comfortable having the mask on, he will have it on,” Lucas’ mother said. “I mean, he’ll probably pull it down at some point.”
Lucas attends Samuel K. Faust Elementary School in the Bensalem Township School District.
“I don’t like it,” Lucas said about the mask.
He added that if he had his choice, he wouldn’t wear...
Comments / 1