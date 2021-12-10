ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Trailer Pits Susan Sarandon vs. Anna Friel in Fox's Country Music Drama: 'There's Only One Queen'

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YIc1_0dJIlVJl00

We haven’t seen a group of big-haired queens put up this much of a fight over a crown since the last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race .

Fox on Friday released an extended trailer for Monarch , its upcoming drama series about the (fractured) first family of country music. Susan Sarandon takes the lead as superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman, the industry’s undisputed queen. But is she really ready to pass that title down to daughter Nicolette (Anna Friel), whose own ambitions may not align with her own?

Of course, Friel’s character isn’t the only member of this musical dynasty looking to shoot her shot at the crown. Nicolette’s sister Gigi (Beth Ditto) is also ready to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight, even if Dottie is convinced that she’s a bit of a “wild card.” (You know, something tells us we’re really looking to like Gigi.)

The primetime sudser also stars Trace Adkins as Albie Roman, Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson and Joshua Sasse as as Luke Roman.

Monarch premieres Sunday, Jan. 30 on Fox. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Is this family feud music to your ears?

TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

Michael Nesmith, a member of the 1960s-era music group The Monkees and star of the sitcom of the same name, died Friday, our sister site Rolling Stone reports. He was 78. “I’m heartbroken,” onetime bandmate Micky Dolenz shared on Twitter. “I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez.” Nesmith was a singer-songwriter who — along with Dolenz, David Jones and Peter Tork — was cast in...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Karen Acts Like a Real Karen With Fatima and Andi

Karen did too much right out the gate on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this Wednesday when she popped up at Andi and Fatima’s job looking to pop off. Old girl must have bionic hearing for starters, because somehow she heard Andi tell Fatima that she should give Zac a chance and that Fatima and Zac should be together. Karen stormed through the door of Andi and Fatima’s law firm breakroom not long after Andi said those words and started yelling and acting wild. Karen asked Andi why she would say such a thing if she were really her friend, and then she...
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

How to watch and stream RuPaul’s ‘Queen of the Universe’ competition: Premiere date, celebrity judges, trailer

Drag queens are coming together for a competition premiering this week, produced by RuPaul. “Queen of the Universe” premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 2. The competition judges the contestants on their ability to perform without lip syncing. They will be judged on their real singing voices, stage presence and overall performance.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Trace Adkins Releases ‘A Country Boy Can Survive’ From New Country Music TV Drama ‘Monarch’

Monarch, the new series that will combine the drama of Empire and the country roots of Nashville, is less than two months away. The series will premiere on Sunday, January 30th on Fox, following their coverage of the NFC Championship game. Trace Adkins will play Albie Roman, the husband of Susan Sarandon’s Dottie Roman character. Additionally, he’s adding some music to the show, which only seems natural.
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

Brain’s Favorite Piece of Country Music in 2021

The great thing about music is that it can mean something different to everyone. 2021 was a bit of a crazy year in country music. We emerged from the pandemic along with our favorite artists. We were able to go to shows again. And the artists released a slew of huge new albums. And I mean huge! Being confined to their homes and studios breed an amazing level of creativity and double albums from the likes of Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Cody Johnson. My complaint about those projects was that they didn't flow. I wasn't hearing one cohesive album. So my favorite piece of country music this year was much shorter. Only 5 tracks.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Meryl Streep's daughter stuns in new trailer for new period drama The Gilded Age

We've got so many incredible new TV shows coming in the New Year, and one that we can't wait to get stuck into is sumptuous new period drama, The Gilded Age. A brand new trailer for the ten-part series, which will debut on 25 January 2022 HBO Max for US audiences and Sky Atlantic for UK viewers, has just been released. But did you know that the lead actress in the series is none other than Meryl Streep's real-life daughter?
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
