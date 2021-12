EAST LONGMEADOW — Every year around the holidays, the Dilk family likes to give back to families in need, and their charity of choice has always been Toy for Joy. “We have been donating to Toy for Joy for about 34 years now. We feel so fortunate, and we want to extend that to other families,” said Joe Dilk, who owns Connecticut Valley Artesian Well Co. in East Longmeadow with his son Joe T. Dilk.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO