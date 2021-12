Jalil Sadat said his status as a student at the American University in Afghanistan made it too dangerous to stay in his home country after the Taliban takeover. Sadat went to the Kabul airport on Aug. 23, as did many others, seeking to escape. He said he had heard American forces in the airport had been instructed to evacuate “allies,” so he set out to convince any and every marine he could find that he fit the bill. That’s when, he said, he appreciated the tools his education had given him.

