Our spring-like pattern will continue for the rest of the week. Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid 60s. There will be drizzle and fog from time to time, but the chance of measurable rain is low. Wednesday will be windy with gusty south winds of 20-30mph. This will help roll temperatures up to near 80° Wednesday afternoon. The record highs Wednesday is 81° (1995).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO