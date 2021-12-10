ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Column: Introducing Our 2022 Map of Startups in LA

By Sam Adams
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vpcp_0dJIj2GR00

Too often Los Angeles can operate as a collection of silos disconnected geographically, industrially, culturally and beyond. Santa Monica with its breezy bungalows and Glendale with its blocks of office high rises can feel worlds apart, and the community arising in aerospace hubs in Long Beach and the South Bay don’t get much opportunity to interact with those working on web3.

dot.LA exists in large part to connect those - pardon the pun - dots.

We do it everyday with our stories online, but we at dot.LA wanted to create a succinct visualization of what we meant.

We took on the task of identifying, taxonomizing and distilling into one image a representative collection of the thousands of startups that call greater Los Angeles home. Angeleno illustrator Semira Chadorchi translated that into the fun and vibrant map you see here. With that I’m pleased to publicly unveil the 2021 dot.LA Guide to Los Angeles, our best attempt to represent the L.A. tech and startup ecosystem.

The first edition of the map was designed and printed to coincide with our launch in January 2020, with the intention of giving our paper copies to the guests at our many in-person events. Well, the pandemic delayed those hopes of in-person events and as a result we have a thick stack of first edition maps in our office. But as we ramped up for our first in-person dot.LA Summit at the Fairmont Miramar in October, we wanted to create a fresh start for the post-pandemic world and redesign the map.

So much has changed since last year’s edition. A couple of companies dropped off (Quibi, we hardly knew you) and many more came on -- from Canoo to Beyond Meat -- new transformative companies are coming up seemingly on a daily basis. We even created a flipside that listed other companies we literally couldn’t visually fit onto the map. Sadly there is no way to be comprehensive. If we were to include every institution that was changing the world in some way, the density of our graphical representation would outweigh the grains of sand on the beach. But we tried our best!

You’ll find here a high-resolution version of the map, and we encourage you to use it for any non-commercial use you see fit. It makes a great screensaver or virtual Zoom background, and it looks lovely printed, framed, and hung in an office. And please, let us know who we missed and need to get on next year’s edition

When co-founder Spencer Rascoff and I were developing the idea that became dot.LA three years ago, one of the key goals was to help crystallize exactly what it was we meant by the LA tech and startup ecosystem.

Many people have the general understanding that there is a ton of activity happening here, but don’t know too much about the tech landscape in Southern California beyond behemoths like Snap or SpaceX. What did we mean, we get asked, when we talked about the L.A. tech and startup ecosystem? Was there really enough activity going on here to necessitate a media organization of its own?

That answer, it turned out, is an enthusiastic yes; and we have only begun to sketch it out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Inside Wavemaker Labs' Push to Automate Restaurants

Like so many other sectors, the restaurant industry continues to face a severe labor shortage. The November 2021 jobs report found that employment in the leisure and hospitality sector was down by 1.3 million, or 7.9%, since February 2020—bad enough to prompt U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to admit he saw “room for improvement” in the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Office Hours Column: How (and Why) to Raise Later-Stage Capital

I’ve seen my fair share of funding rounds, both as a founder and investor. And at the risk of stating the obvious, it's clear most startups need funding to succeed. Even the most brilliant businesses with amazing founder-idea fit will eventually hit a dead-end if they do not have (or run out of) money to support their venture. And the unfortunate reality is these dead-ends are much more common than successfully launching an IPO.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
Glendale, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Santa Monica, CA
Business
dot.LA

This Company Just Raised $4M to Address Climate Change's Unpredictable Impact on Travel Plans

A new kind of travel insurance for climate change announced a $4 million raise. When climate scientist Nick Cavanaugh lived in Seattle, he was blessed with a geography that gave way to beautiful running trails, arduous hikes, and snow-powdered hills that lended itself to snowboarding and skiing. Weekend outdoor activities were only a stone’s throw away, but were also so heavily dependent on the weather.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Ecosystem#La Guide#Quibi#Beyond Meat
dot.LA

Former SpaceX Engineer’s Platform for Makers of EV, Rockets and Air Taxis Raises $14M

Led by a former SpaceX engineer, First Resonance makes software for aerospace and electric car makers to manage their inventory, supply chain and manufacturing process. Over the last year, the company has seen revenue shoot up 500% year-over-year and their customer base has doubled, according to the startup. This week, it raised a $14 million Series A to build out its flagship platform, ION.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dot.LA

How a Vaccine That Stifled a Worldwide Pandemic Could Tackle Cancer

The pandemic’s grip on the globe could have been much worse had it not been for the speedy appearance and adoption of vaccines on the market. Many of those vaccines owe their existence to a group of scientists in France who, in 1993, concocted a cocktail of mRNA and lipids to see if it could help mice overcome influenza. It was the first study that showed mRNA vaccines could be used to combat viruses, and what followed was a slew of newly-founded pharma companies banking on the promise of mRNA, which is responsible for protein production, to treat cancer. While many of those have yet to make it to market, COVID may propel them into the hands of cancer patients worldwide.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
dot.LA

El Pollo Loco Tests 'Air Loco' Drone Delivery Despite Concerns

For the last five months, orders of grilled chicken have zipped through the skies of Costa Mesa. In June, restaurant chain El Pollo Loco launched a drone delivery program in the city of about 113,000, which also serves as the site for its corporate headquarters. While other companies have piloted drone programs that deliver to pickup sites, El Pollo Loco was aiming to become one of the first to deliver food to backyards.
CELL PHONES
dot.LA

Tagger Raises $15 Million to Tap Into the Creator Economy

Many brands rely on influencers to stay relevant in online discourse, but finding the right public figure can be tricky. That’s where Tagger comes in. Though it started in 2015 by Peter Kennedy as a music discovery service, the Santa Monica-based startup has evolved since Dave Dickman jumped on board as CEO in 2017 into an influencer marketing platform that helps companies search for influencers to promote their services or products.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
993
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy