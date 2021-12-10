ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

DAVE SAYS: Help your New Year’s resolutions stick

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I thought I was going to get control of my money and make a lot of other positive changes in my life this year, but very few of the things I wanted to accomplish happened. I started strong, and began with serious intentions, but somewhere along the way I lost focus....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

3 New Year’s Resolutions All Introverts Should Make

The advent of the New Year means it’s time to set some new resolutions and new goals. For deep-thinking introverts, this means it’s time to take stock of all that’s around you and see how to improve yourself moving forward. If you’ve found that this past year has been full of way too much external activity that rattled your little reclusive soul, this is the perfect time to check-in and figure out how to carve out that silence you so crave. Below, three New Year’s resolutions all introverts should make.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

60 Achievable New Year's Resolutions for Healthier and Happier Living

For the first time in a while, New Year's Eve may feel more like a glimmer of a regular celebration — and a powerful wave of hope for the future is sure to be present at any New Year's celebration this year. Your annual resolutions may feel different than before, and it's important to take stock of what's important in your life long before the (party!) clock strikes midnight on December 31. If there's anything that we've learned in 2021, it's not to take our health for granted; in 2022, a renewed focus on your own lifestyle and priorities may be top of mind.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
kingsvillerecord.com

10 Doctor-Recommended New Year’s Resolutions to Make Today

(StatePoint) While investing in your health and wellness can sound like an overwhelming goal, doctors say that there are easy, tangible resolutions you can make to feel your best and better protect your health. “A new year is the perfect time to consider your personal goals, and how you can...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
RELATIONSHIPS
Financial Times

Repeat - What’s your financial New Year’s resolution?

Investments, will-writing and other financial resolutions for the 2022 to-do list. REPEAT: 2021, like 2020, was another turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some “financial resolutions”.The guests on Money Clinic are millennial couple Toby and Siobhan and they’re looking for some timeless “fin-spiration” to get their money to work harder. They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown, and are wondering where to direct their spare cash. How much could they save if they overpaid their mortgage — and how would that compare to putting more into their pensions or other investments. There’s also one financial to-do that they’re been putting off for a long time — making a will. Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide expert tips.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions
CNBC

'Maximize Your Return on Life' author: 'If I could give one piece of advice,' it'd be this money tip

Spend a few hours online and you will find plenty of material providing you well-researched answers to lots of financial questions. But for all of the nuance and tax-efficiency and data mining, much of the classic personal finance advice boils down to a few basic principles: Make as much money as you can, spend as little as possible, and invest in assets that have a good chance of growing in value over time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy