South Alabama is expected to add around a dozen football recruits to the fold on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for the 2022 class. The Jaguars have 10 public commitments thus far for Kane Wommack’s first full recruiting class, nine from high school players and one from junior college. South Alabama is still waiting on final decisions from a number of other players who may or may not sign Wednesday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO