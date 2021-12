The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in 33 states, including all those bordering Alabama, according to Centers for Disease Control data. No cases have been reported in Alabama but have been found in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. The first U.S. case was identified on Dec. 1 in California, less than a month after it was found in Botswana on Dec. 11 and South Africa on Nov. 14.

