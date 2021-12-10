ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired Colorado Cop Who Tased an Unarmed 75-Year-Old Man Takes Plea Deal

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 5 days ago
A 36-year-old former Colorado police officer whose reckless discharge of his stun gun sent a 75-year-old man to the hospital—where he remains seven months later—has taken a plea bargain. Officer Nicholas Hanning, who was fired by the Idaho Springs Police Department in July, responded to...

www.thedailybeast.com

