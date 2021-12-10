ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight

Growing out of chaos

By Debilyn Molineaux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolineaux is co-publisher of The Fulcrum and President/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund. The beauty of a butterfly does not happen easily. The transformation is a grueling period of cellular warfare. And for a time, there is nothing but gooey chaos. Our society is in the middle of...

News in a Nutshell THE NORMALIZATION OF CHAOS

— Leo Hohmann — Nov. 23 — The decline of America and the West is beginning to accelerate and people have become almost numb to the madness all around them. In Australia, the military is now being used to forcibly evict people from their homes and place them in internment camps, while Austria has become the first nation to mandate the experimental injections on almost every citizen, banning them from all public life if they refuse to concede to an endless regimen of gene-based shots, something many of us knew was the plan all along. How did we know? Because we listened to global predators like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. These predator billionaires always tell us their plans ahead of time.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Birthrates, critical race theory, global involvement, climate change

Two articles juxtaposed on the Nov. 22 front page were ironically related: "Afghan family ready for new life" and "Study shows more in U.S. rule out children." There is concern by "the experts" about the declining U.S. birthrate, which they claim may not fuel enough population growth to keep the future economy and social programs afloat.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wildlife photographer raises urgent funds to protect Africa’s ecosystems

Acclaimed American photographer and storyteller Drew Doggett is helping create Space for Hope this festive season by raising critical awareness and funds for Space for Giants, a conservation charity.For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send donors a digital copy of Drew’s extraordinary Mighty Tusker image as a thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.The funds will help prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for human-elephant coexistence is only intensifying. By constructing electric fences...
ADVOCACY
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
RELIGION
Flight
Book review: ‘Klimat: Russia in the Age of Climate Change’

Why one of the countries most responsible for climate change also stands to suffer the greatest damage from it. As I write these lines, one of the main news items in the British media is the spate of forest fires in Yakutia, also known as the Republic of Sakha. Ironically, this vast ‘autonomous’ territory in the far east of Russia is home to one of the world’s coldest permanently inhabited human settlements – the town of Oymyakon, where in winter temperatures routinely plunge below -60°C. Alas, this kind of sad irony is typical of many things Russian.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body.Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger the proposal called for “incorporating information on the security implications of climate change" into the council's strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report...
ADVOCACY
Faith & Insight: Peace amidst chaos

We are in the midst of a six-week holiday season: for most of us, this time holds a treasure trove of cherished memories. For others, the discord between the chaos surrounding us and the advertised happiness of the season grates like fingernails on a chalkboard. This experience isn’t unique. In...
RELIGION
The Hidden Heroines of Chaos

Awesome piece of hidden history highlighted by Quanta Magazine. All told, it’s a neat narrative. Lorenz, “the father of chaos,” started a scientific revolution on the LGP-30. It is quite literally a textbook case for how the numerical experiments that modern science has come to rely on — in fields ranging from climate science to ecology to astrophysics — can uncover hidden truths about nature.
SCIENCE
Liberal Democrats tell the government the Party's Over

The Liberal Democrats believe they can achieve a historic victory on Thursday against the Conservatives due to a catalogue of local and national issues. Locally the party is demanding better health services which have been left to crumble over decades, while nationally the party is standing up to Boris Johnson and his government seen,the party says, as an embarrassment to the country.
POLITICS
The Democratic revolution delusion

Is there an army of 30 million people preparing for revolution if Republicans don’t win the 2024 election?. Incredibly, the leading lights of our liberal media want you to think so. Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd if it was “hyperbolic” to say that the Republican Party is plotting a coup for 2024, NBC News analyst John Heilemann said, “That’s not hyperbolic at all.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

French researchers have observed non-human primates developing social conventions to work together to obtain a reward, in an experiment set up with a group of baboons. According to the study, for a behaviour to be considered a social convention its benefit must apply to the whole group, it must work consistently, and it must be one among several solutions.
ANIMALS
Someone says it out loud: Most of the country has already moved on from COVID

Matthew Walther appears to have lit up the Atlantic's website with his essay "Where I live, No One Cares About COVID ." What he writes is quite true about most of America. Nearly everyone outside of a few major cities and, I believe, especially vaccinated people, have decided they have already done their part and the pandemic is over for them. They have made a calculated decision to return to normal life in a world where there is a noteworthy new endemic disease and a slightly higher risk of dying in any given year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
AFRICA

