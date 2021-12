This week, Seattle’s storied Crocodile music venue reopened in a new location at First Avenue and Wall Street — still in Belltown, but in a swankier spot a few blocks north of its original home, which opened in 1991. For me, checking out the new Croc felt a lot like going to the old Croc in the 1990s: I waited in a long line beneath the simulated green scales on the signage and quickly realized I wasn’t wearing the right coat for the weather. It rained a little, as doormen checked IDs (and, new for this era, proof of vaccination).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO