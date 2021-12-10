ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowden eyeing Grade One test for Cheltenham victor Datsalrightgino

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Datsalrightgino is likely to test the water at Grade One level on his next appearance after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the opening race at Cheltenham on Friday.

The five-year-old was placed in each of his four starts in bumpers last season, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions.

But the combination of a summer wind operation and a switch to jumping appeared to have helped him raise his game judged on an impressive hurdling debut at Fontwell last month.

Jamie Snowden’s charge looked booked for minor honours again in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle after the strong-travelling Jpr One moved to the lead.

But 6-1 shot Datsalrightgino powered up the famous hill under Gavin Sheehan to prevail by a neck.

Snowden said: “I think he’s a nice horse and I think he’ll go on any ground.

“I couldn’t believe he didn’t win a bumper, so we went belts and braces and gave him a wind op in the summer.

“He gallops, he jumps, he’s got a bit of speed and he’s classy. He’s very exciting, hopefully.

“He stayed galloping all the way to the line and will probably end up going to the Tolworth Hurdle (at Sandown in January) now.”

newschain

Third Time Lucki steps up for Grade One challenge at Sandown

Third Time Lucki attempts to stretch his unbeaten start over fences to three when he steps up to Grade One company in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown. Dan Skelton has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the six-year-old, but after finishing...
SPORTS
newschain

Redemption for Coole Cody in Cheltenham feature

Coole Cody made amends for falling on his last visit to Cheltenham when winning the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Evan Williams’ 10-year-old came down at the second-last when still leading in his bid to lift the Paddy Power Gold Cup for the second successive year last month.
SPORTS
newschain

Commodore in charge at Cheltenham

Commodore produced a remarkable front-running display to run out a wide-margin winner of the Betfair Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Making his first appearance since being pulled up at Wincanton in February – and having undergone wind surgery during the intervening period – the Venetia Williams-trained grey was a sight to behold in the winter sunshine at Prestbury Park.
SPORTS
newschain

Cheltenham option for Riders Onthe Storm

Riders Onthe Storm could head for Cheltenham on New Year’s Day after his gallant second at Aintree. The eight-year-old was a Grade One winner in 2020 when taking the Ascot Chase but seemed to then lose his way and has not won since. Connections switched the gelding from Nigel...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham#Summer Wind#Fontwell#British
newschain

Ask Me Early pleasing Fry ahead of Welsh National date

Harry Fry is excited about the chances of Ask Me Early in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. The seven-year-old registered two chase victories at the Monmouthshire venue last season and recently added to his course tally when finishing alone over hurdles. Fry has elected to run his charge...
SPORTS
newschain

Rebecca Curtis aware of Long Walk task for Lisnagar Oscar

Rebecca Curtis is under no illusions about the task facing Lisnagar Oscar in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday. The 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle hero made a pleasing start to his campaign when third at Aintree and connections were in optimistic mood ahead of his latest outing in the Long Distance Hurdle.
WORLD
newschain

Lostintranslation all set for third crack at King George

Joe Tizzard is praying for a sound surface at Kempton on Boxing Day to give Lostintranslation the best possible chance of making it third time lucky in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. The nine-year-old has been pulled up in each of the last two renewals of the festive feature...
SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

Horse Racing To Resume At Laurel Park After Suspension To Address Fatal Injuries

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Horse racing will resume Thursday afternoon at Laurel Park Race Track after a nearly two-week suspension.The Maryland Jockey Club canceled racing at Laurel Park Dec. 3 to address Laurel Park’s track after a series of injuries to racehorses. At least eight horses suffered fatal injuries at the track in October and November.“We can’t allow this to continue to happen,” Maryland Racing Commission Chair Michael Algeo said Tuesday. “If you think a horse is lame, if you think a horse has a problem, please don’t allow the horse to run, because it won’t be about track issues at that point.”Commission member Dr. Tom Bowman laid out some procedural changes to the commission, which includes regularly reporting track conditions.“This last collection of tragedies should have been forewarned when the horsemen started screaming that the racetrack was too fast,” Dr. Bowman said by phone Tuesday.Two-year-old gelding “American Playboy” suffered a fatal injury Nov. 28, the most recent of the fatal injuries to spur the suspension of races.Workouts were held through the weekend to gauge the cushion and condition of the racing surface.Several jockeys told the MRC Tuesday the track was in significantly better condition than before the suspension.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Matty Blair snatches point for Cheltenham

Matty Blair’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time snatched a point for Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw at home to Lincoln. The Imps had looked set to end a five-game winless run after Teddy Bishop’s brace put them 2-1 up after Alfie May’s opener for the Robins.
SPORTS
The Independent

Nicholas Latifi apologises for crash which took away Lewis Hamilton’s historic F1 world title

Nicholas Latifi has apologised for the innocuous crash which changed the course of Formula 1 history.Latifi slammed into the barriers at a narrow part of the Abu Dhabi circuit which caused the safety car to take to the track with five laps remaining.The domino effect of that moment was seismic, and ultimately saw Lewis Hamilton’s near-certain title victory – a record eighth drivers’ championship – snatched away as Max Verstappen caught up and then overtook in dramatic circumstances on the final lap to instead clinch his maiden triumph.Latifi said afterwards that his crash was caused by dirt on his...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Christian Horner pledges to give Nicholas Latifi 'a lifetime supply of Red Bull' after his crash handed Max Verstappen the opportunity to pass Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 F1 world title in controversial fashion

Christian Horner promised Williams driver Nicholas Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull after his crash ultimately led to Max Verstappen winning the Formula One world championship with victory in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull team principal revealed he had been 'screaming' at race director Michael Masi to allow Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull ‘played rough’ to help Max Verstappen win F1 title, Damon Hill claims

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed Red Bull and team boss Christian Horner were “playing rough” as they looked to put the pressure on race director Michael Masi during the closing stages of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Horner pleaded Masi to give championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton “one more lap” following the safety car, with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff later criticising the “unacceptable” way in which the race unfolded.Five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car, putting Verstappen directly behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, and Hill said Red Bull were...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

A closer look at the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year

The BBC has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the six contenders.Tom DaleyHe won gold in the 10m syncro diving at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four.Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/Yf5TxV3zBI— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2021Of all the 65 medals Team GB won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, arguably none was better received than the long-awaited gold for Daley, 13 years after his first Games appearance in Beijing aged just 14.Daley...
SPORTS
newschain

Restaurants will ‘crumble’ warns Tom Kerridge as cancellations pile up

Leading chefs and hospitality bosses have said the pub and restaurant industry needs urgent financial support to avoid collapses and job losses as cancellations soar. Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge said one of his restaurants has suffered more than 650 cancellations in the past six days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
RESTAURANTS
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

James Anderson keen to create good memories on final trip to Adelaide

England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...
SPORTS
