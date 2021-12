The first trailer for (deep breath) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is here, and it sees Kristen Bell caught up in a murder. The Netflix series, formerly known as simply The Woman in the House, follows Bell's Anna, who sits in the window of her home watching the house across the street – as you may have guessed from the title. But, after her new neighbors move into the empty house, Anna witnesses a murder. The catch is, the police don’t believe her, nothing seems to have actually happened, and Anna has a habit of drinking too much and mixing her medication with alcohol, which can cause hallucinations.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO