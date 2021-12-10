ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Road to Mount Lemmon reopens

By Phil Villarreal
 5 days ago
The road to Mount Lemmon was closed Friday morning. It reopened with no restrictions by the afternoons.

The road closed early in the morning due to a winter storm.

For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.

