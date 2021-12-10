Road to Mount Lemmon reopens
The road to Mount Lemmon was closed Friday morning. It reopened with no restrictions by the afternoons.
The road closed early in the morning due to a winter storm.
For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.
