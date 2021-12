We weren't born confident. Confidence is a quality we need to cultivate by thinking outside of the box and refusing to live only to please others. Think back to when you were a child. You didn't need to be confident then, you simply cried when things didn't go your way. But, as you grew up, you start to notice the impact of how others see you and you become self-conscious. We're the ones that give power to others by letting what they think to dictate our confidence when really it's how we feel about ourselves that will radiate confidence.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO