53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico

By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...

