If you’re anybody who’s anybody, chances are that you’ve probably seen The Fellowship of the Ring and its two follow-ups. If not, where on earth have you been? Not only is The Fellowship of the Ring a spell-binding cinematic experience; it’s also a highly faithful rendition of a timeless classic, more so at least than the Ralph Baskhi version twenty-three years earlier. Such is the perennial charm of Middle Earth that it was even painstakingly recreated on Minecraft by a dedicated group of players only last year. On or off the screen, the first leg of Frodo and Sam’s epic journey to destroy the Ring in the heart of Mordor remains well and truly a story for all time.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO