Trump accuses former ally Netanyahu of disloyalty: 'F--- him'

Former President Trump blasted Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the former Israeli prime minister of disloyalty while using profanity to criticize the former ally for his congratulatory message to President Biden following the 2020 election, according to an Axios report.

Trump touted that he helped Netanyahu, now the opposition leader in Israel, in his own election efforts, reversed decades of U.S. policy in Israel's favor and supported Israel's claim to land that was seized in war, while continuing to incorrectly claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, reports The Associated Press.

"The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump said, according to Axios.

Netanyahu was not the first leader across the world to congratulate Biden, as Netanyahu waited more than 12 hours to do so, and he followed up with a tweet that praised Trump, according to the AP.

Trump told Axios he was shocked when his wife, Melania Trump , showed him the video of Netanyahu congratulating Biden.

"[Netanyahu] was very early — like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F--- him," Trump said according to Axios.

“For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink was even dry, to do a message, and not only a message, to do a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship — they didn't have a friendship, because if they did, [the Obama administration] wouldn't have done the Iran deal," Trump said, according to Axios, adding, "And guess what, now they're going to do it again."

Trump lauded his administration's actions in Israel during his presidency, noting the administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the country's capital and its move to drop objections to settlements in the occupied area in the West Bank, reports NPR.

"I'll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed," Trump said of the relationship, according to NPR. "I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now."

On Thursday, Netanyahu responded to Trump's reported criticism, saying, “I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming President."

The Hill has contacted Trump's office for comment.

— Updated at 11:34 a.m.