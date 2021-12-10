ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden leaves key Latin nations out of Democracy summit

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
POTUS
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle." The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Politics
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Defense bill provision seeks to hold Biden accountable on Afghanistan

The House version 2022 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision designed to hold the Biden administration accountable for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year. "President Biden’s reckless Afghanistan evacuation allowed the Taliban to release thousands of known terrorists from prisons in Afghanistan," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Liberal New York Times columnist claims US 'edging closer' to another civil war

Liberal New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow claimed over the weekend that the U.S. was "edging closer" to another civil war. In a Saturday op-ed, Blow argued that the ongoing debate over Texas' recently passed abortion law, and the invoking of former Vice President John C. Calhoun by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, reminded him of the debate over states' rights and slavery, both of which Calhoun was a proponent, in the decades leading up to the American Civil War.
U.S. POLITICS
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS

