Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers had a comeback storyline written all over it. So far, that has not been the case. Newton has struggled under center for the Panthers, to the point where Matt Rhule has opted to go with a platoon at quarterback. His performance against the Falcons was less than inspiring, and when discussing his two costly turnovers in the loss, Newton’s statement should have Panthers fans worried.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO