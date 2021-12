So things do not appear to be going great for Crowfall. I don’t like typing that sentence, but what else can be said? The latest rumor is that the studio is considering shuttering the game just to conserve what money it has, and while that rumor has been more or less dismissed by at least one official source, it also sounds just this side of plausible. That is not what anyone would plausibly consider “good news.” It’s dodgy and it feels worrying.

