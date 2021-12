It’s a lot easier for me to find a moisturizer I don’t fancy rather than one I love, and BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream resides squarely in the latter category. This soothing gel-cream is somehow rich yet lightweight — meaning it layers well under sunscreen and makeup, without pilling — and is spiked with two of my favorite, moisture-replenishing ingredients, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. I like to dot the product onto my forehead, both cheeks, and chin and then really take some time to massage the formula in after my toner and serum has sunk in. If I’m feeling a little extra before bedtime, I’ll take my facial roller and run it all over my face to further push in the product. The formula was created by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, who has made moisturizers and serums for the world’s fanciest skin-care brands and is now bottling his years of skin-smoothing, glow-inducing knowledge into his own line, BeautyStat.

