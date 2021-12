SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A controversial warehouse proposal near Route 5 in South Windsor was voted down by the town's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday evening. The vote, which was unanimous, came after several months of meetings and protests. Residents had voiced concerns over the site of the proposed facility on Talbot Lane and Governors Highway. The plans called for the property to be directly adjacent to a residential area. People in the area had concerns about noise, pollution and truck traffic. Commissioners also questioned whether the development did not meet the definition of a "warehouse" and was more of a "truck terminal."

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO