ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Is It Rude To Send A Cocktail Back?

By Caroline Bologna
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdds are you’ve seen someone send back a dish at a restaurant once or twice. Or maybe you’ve even had to do it at some point. But have you ever seen someone do this with a cocktail?. While some might balk at the idea of sending back...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

These tacos in South Denver are worth talking about

This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to El Sampa Taquería Bar in south Denver, where Alayna is already planning her next trip back.Apart from the top-notch tacos and warm atmosphere, the family-run business specializes in authentic Mexican seafood, including fresh ceviche and shrimp cocktails, along with some seriously delicious snacks, like mangonadas and tostilocos.The staff know how to make a mean michelada — a spicy Mexican sipper made with beer, lime and tomato juices — that is hands-down one of the best in the city. What to order: Two fish tacos (but it's hard to wrong with anything).Cost: $5.40 eachWhat makes them special: These babies are loaded — and two will leave you stuffed. Crispy pieces of perfectly fried fish are encased in two homemade corn tortillas and topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado slices and a generous drizzle of chipotle mayo.Pro tip: Keep an ear out. Your name is announced over a speaker when your meal is ready, and drink orders are shouted from the bar. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
DENVER, CO
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Founders to bring back cocktail-inspired brews

Founders will bring back two Más Agave Clásica cocktail-inspired beers next spring. The Grand Rapids Brewery said Wednesday, Dec. 1, it will bring back the Más Agave Clásica Lime and Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit beer varieties in May 2022 on draft and in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. “We love cocktails...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Vodka Soda#New York City#Brooklyn#Food Drink#Cocktails By Hawk#House
olivemagazine.com

Grasshopper cocktail

Make this minty Grasshopper cocktail, then check out our Baileys cocktail, Brandy Alexander, eggnog. dessert cocktail recipes. Recipe tip: Swap the cream for vanilla or mint chocolate chip ice cream and whizz everything together in a blender until smooth for a delicious boozy pudding.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

Cocktail recipes: Smoky cocktails without a single ember

Whether you’re smoke-averse or all-in on them, these mezcal- and scotch-based cocktails will satisfy. Smoking in crowded bars may mostly (and happily) be a relic of the past, but the cocktail glass itself hasn’t lost all elements of smoke — often imparted by ingredient alone. Many fall in one of two smokiness camps: You like — insert Scotch or mezcal here — or you don’t.
RECIPES
imbibemagazine.com

Christmopolitan Cocktail

“This has been on the Miracle menu in some form every year,” Joann Spiegel says of this drink that draws inspiration from Thanksgiving’s cranberry sauce. Using an atomizer, coat the inside of a chilled coupe with one spray of absinthe (alternately, rinse the glass with a few dashes of absinthe, discarding the excess). Shake the other ingredients with ice to chill and double strain into the prepared glass. Garnish.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sevendaysvt

Red Hen Baking Confronts an 'Epidemic of Rudeness'

Red Hen Baking in Middlesex opens at 7:30 in the morning. On Tuesday, at 7:15 a.m., a man walked up to the takeout window outside the café and banged on it. When a staffer approached the window to talk with him, the man said he wanted a cup of decaf coffee and a cinnamon bun.
MIDDLESEX, VT
iheart.com

An Italian Dish Deep Dive For Christmas

When my girl Carla Maravalle opened a new Italian restaurant/grocery store right down the street from my house, I knew it was on. But boy did I underestimate what a crash course I would get in Italian delicacies. I also found myself on Memory Lane more than once, enjoying dishes my late father used to make in the kitchen of my childhood home back in the '80's. That's when I decided to help you all out with some holes you might have in your Christmas menus.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy