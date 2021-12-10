ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GME Stock Price and Forecast: Why did GameStop shares fall 10% on Thursday?

By Ivan Brian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop shares fell over 10% on Thursday after earnings. GME earnings showed a huge EPS miss, but revenue was decent. GameStop is also suffering from fading retail momentum. GameStop (GME) shares took the latest earnings report badly as the stock slumped by more than 10% on Thursday. Despite being the original...

